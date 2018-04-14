Garcia's start Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather, so he will take the hill Sunday against the Indians instead, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

All of the Blue Jays' starters will be pushed back a day due to the postponement. Garcia will still face Corey Kluber in his start. The game against the Indians will be made up on May 3.

