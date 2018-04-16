Garcia will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia had been scheduled to start Monday's game versus Kansas City before it was postponed, so he'll have an additional day to rest before heading to the hill for his matchup. After two starts this season, Garcia has allowed four runs over a combined 11.1 innings.

