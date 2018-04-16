Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader Tuesday
Garcia will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia had been scheduled to start Monday's game versus Kansas City before it was postponed, so he'll have an additional day to rest before heading to the hill for his matchup. After two starts this season, Garcia has allowed four runs over a combined 11.1 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Monday start postponed•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Start pushed to Sunday due to poor weather•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows three runs in win over Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Takes no-decision in strong debut•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Secures No. 5 starting job•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...