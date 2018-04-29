Garcia (2-2) was hit with the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and four walks across five innings Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Garcia started off strong, striking out the first four batters he faced, but he ran into trouble shortly thereafter. Back-to-back two-out homers -- a two-run shot from Jurickson Profar followed by a solo shot from Robinson Chirinos -- put the Rangers up 3-0 in the second frame, and Texas added two more on a Shin-Soo Choo double in the fourth. He continues to struggle with homers, as he's now allowed at least one long ball in each of his five starts this season and seven total through 26.2 innings. Garcia has also tossed fewer than six innings in each of his previous four starts. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA and 28:12 K:BB into his next start, which is set for Thursday against the Indians.