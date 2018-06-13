Garcia (2-5) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over five-plus innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

The Rays collected their first runs of the evening on a Wilson Ramos two-run blast in the third inning and tacked an additional two runs onto Garcia's line in the sixth after the starter issued a walk and a double to the first two batters of the frame before being lifted from the contest. Both batters eventually came around to score, inflating Garcia's ERA to a disappointing 5.71 mark on the year. He'll face a tough test in his upcoming start Tuesday against the Braves.