Garcia allowed just one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision Monday against the White Sox.

Garcia more than justified his roster spot with an excellent first start, but his offense gave him no support and left him with a no-decision. He drew 12 swinging strikes in 92 pitches, but perhaps most encouraging is that Garcia drew nine ground balls against just one fly ball. Garcia lives on the ground ball, and if he's going to stick in the Toronto rotation, he'll need to keep drawing them like he did Monday night.