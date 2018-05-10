Garcia allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Seattle.

Garcia held his opponents below three runs for the first time since his first start of the season April 2 against the White Sox, but he was shaky all night. On top of the five walks, Garcia hit a batter and threw a wild pitch, and he needed 92 pitches to get through five innings as a result. Garcia hasn't lasted more than 5.1 innings since that solid opening start, and he is now sitting with a 5.40 ERA as he hasn't found that groove in his six starts since. He'll get a chance to clean things up Tuesday against the Mets.