Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Walks five in no-decision
Garcia allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Seattle.
Garcia held his opponents below three runs for the first time since his first start of the season April 2 against the White Sox, but he was shaky all night. On top of the five walks, Garcia hit a batter and threw a wild pitch, and he needed 92 pitches to get through five innings as a result. Garcia hasn't lasted more than 5.1 innings since that solid opening start, and he is now sitting with a 5.40 ERA as he hasn't found that groove in his six starts since. He'll get a chance to clean things up Tuesday against the Mets.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Struggles with long ball Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Gives up four runs in loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Picks up second win Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Monday's start postponed•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...