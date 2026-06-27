Blue Jays' Jake Bloss: Reinstated from minor-league IL

Bloss (elbow) has produced an 8.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 11 innings over three starts between Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire since being reinstated from Buffalo's 60-day injured list June 11.

Bloss opened the season on Buffalo's IL while completing his recovery from UCL repair surgery, which he underwent last May. He kicked off a rehab assignment May 12 and made five starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin before Buffalo activated him from the IL and assigned him to New Hampshire. After a lone start at the Double-A level, the right-hander was moved back to Buffalo for his last two outings. Bloss had been sharp throughout his rehab assignment, but he looks like he'll need some more time to shake off rust in the upper levels of the minors before potentially getting a look with the Blue Jays later on this season.