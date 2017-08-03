Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Putting game together at Triple-A
Elmore, who came over to Toronto in the offseason, is finally beginning to find a groove at Triple-A Buffalo, Matt Schneidman of The Buffalo News reports.
Elmore, who's played in 197 MLB games, has spent the large majority of his 10-plus professional seasons in the minors. An infielder drafted by Arizona in 2008, the 30-year-old has had success at the lower levels, but Elmore's game never translated to the big leagues. He entered spring training as a legitimate contender for an Opening Day utility gig, but at this point, Elmore stands little chance of donning a Jays uniform this season.
