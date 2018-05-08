Petricka was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Petricka takes the roster spot which was opened up when Roberto Osuna was placed on administrative leave. Petricka made one appearance for the Blue Jays earlier in the season, allowing one run in 1.1 innings. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Jays' bullpen.

