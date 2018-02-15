Petricka (elbow) has been able to throw off flat ground but is working at the club's minor-league camp for the time being, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petricka underwent a nerve transposition and debridement procedure of his right elbow in October. The 29-year-old is rehabbing at a solid pace but hasn't been able to throw off the mound at this point, and he will likely remain with the minor-league team until doing so. Expect an update on his status in the coming weeks.