Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Joining Blue Jays camp
Petricka signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
The 31-year-old has spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, recording a respectable 3.96 ERA despite striking out just 17.2 percent of opposing batters. He threw just eight major-league innings for the Brewers last year, spending the bulk of the campaign at the Triple-A level for the Brewers and Rangers, posting a 3.74 ERA in 45.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....