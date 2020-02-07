Play

Petricka signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

The 31-year-old has spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, recording a respectable 3.96 ERA despite striking out just 17.2 percent of opposing batters. He threw just eight major-league innings for the Brewers last year, spending the bulk of the campaign at the Triple-A level for the Brewers and Rangers, posting a 3.74 ERA in 45.2 innings.

