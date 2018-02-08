Petricka (elbow) agreed to a minor-league deal with Toronto on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Petricka appeared in 27 games for the White Sox last season but wasn't tendered a contract for the 2018 campaign after undergoing surgery on his right elbow in October. The procedure was a nerve transposition and debridement of the elbow, which hampered his effectiveness and availability during the 2017 season, although it's expected that he will be good to go for spring training. Last year, he posted a 7.01 ERA and 1.75 WHIP, but he should be able to help out in the Blue Jays' bullpen if he's able to regain his form from 2013-15 when he was a reliable relief option.