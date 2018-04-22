Petricka (elbow) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo and tossed a scoreless inning Saturday in the club's 5-2 loss to Norfolk.

After inking a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in February, Petricka never had the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster while he continued to recover from an October elbow procedure. After remaining at extended spring training to begin the season, Petricka seems to have demonstrated that he's fully healthy and should see regular work out of the Buffalo bullpen. Petricka has five seasons of MLB experience on his resume, so if he quickly proves effective during his subsequent outings at Buffalo, a promotion to the big club could be in store.