Petricka was was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Joe Biagini moving to the bullpen, Petricka became expendable, so he was sent to Buffalo as a corresponding move for several hitters being activated from the disabled list. Petricka has a 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and six strikeouts in 8.1 innings for the Jays this season.