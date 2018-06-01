Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Optioned to Triple-A
Petricka was was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Joe Biagini moving to the bullpen, Petricka became expendable, so he was sent to Buffalo as a corresponding move for several hitters being activated from the disabled list. Petricka has a 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and six strikeouts in 8.1 innings for the Jays this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Called up to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Recalled from Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Makes season debut with Triple-A club•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Continues to progress from elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Lands with Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...