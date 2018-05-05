Blue Jays' Jake Petricka: Optioned to Triple-A
Petricka was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Petricka was recalled from Buffalo on Friday and allowed one run on three hits -- including two doubles -- over 1.1 innings during the loss to the Rays. The 29-year-old returns to Triple-A where he has allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks across eight innings this season.
