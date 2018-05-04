Petricka was called up from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petricka appeared in five games for Buffalo over the past couple weeks, posting a 1.13 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in eight inning of relief. The 29-year-old struggled during 27 outings with the White Sox last year, but will get another chance at the major-league level in Toronto's bullpen. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations.