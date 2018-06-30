Petricka was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

He has a 0.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 20 innings at Triple-A, but has had less success in a brief run in the majors (5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP). Look for him to pitch in low-leverage spots. Ryan Tepera (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

