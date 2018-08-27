Petricka was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petricka will head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Murphy Smith) after pitching back-to-back days over the weekend. The 30-year-old owns a serviceable 4.25 ERA across 36 innings of relief with the Blue Jays this season, so he'll likely return as a September call-up.

