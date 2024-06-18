The Blue Jays signed Kaprielian to a minor-league contract on April 14.

Kaprielian had surgery last August to repair the posterior labrum in his right shoulder. It's not clear exactly where he is in the recovery process, but the right-hander has not yet made an appearance at a minor-league affiliate in 2024. Kaprielian, 30, has posted a 4.61 ERA and 282:133 K:BB over 318 innings in parts of four seasons at the major-league level.