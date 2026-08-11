Blue Jays' Jameson Taillon: Exits with apparent injury

Taillon exited Monday's start against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Thomas Hall of MLB.com reports. He allowed one hit and three walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings before departing.

Taillon made it through four innings unscathed, but as Hall notes, he made a motion to the Toronto training staff after wrapping up his fourth inning of work and was promptly removed. It's also worth noting that the right-hander's velocity noticeably dipped in the top of the fourth inning prior to his exit. Taillon can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share.