Taillon (forearm) gave up four runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He struck out two.

Making his first rehab start since landing on the IL on Aug. 11 due to forearm tendinitis, the veteran right-hander was sharp through three innings before falling apart in the fourth. Taillon exited after 48 pitches (34 strikes), and per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com his velocity was down slightly, although that's typical for rehab outings. The Blue Jays are is dire need of a fifth starter since Shane Bieber (shoulder) joined Trey Yesavage (knee) on the IL alongside Taillon, but it's not yet clear if the former Cub will make his next appearance with Buffalo or on the big-league roster. Either way, he'll likely be limited to about 60 pitches.