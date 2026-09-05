The Blue Jays placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation.

Taillon made his return from the 15-day injured list Friday against the Royals, but his night abruptly ended after just two innings and 29 pitches of work. Further tests revealed elbow inflammation, and the right-hander will be shelved until at least the end of the regular season, though it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to return once eligible Sept. 20. Southpaw Ricky Tiedemann was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.