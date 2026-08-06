Blue Jays' Jameson Taillon: Shaky in Jays debut

Taillon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

All the damage off Taillon came in the third inning, highlighted by a Jose Altuve solo shot. It wasn't an impressive Toronto debut for the veteran righty, who got lifted after 80 pitches (49 strikes), but he was taken off the hook for the loss when his new teammates got to Hunter Brown for three runs of their own in the sixth. Taillon will continue to round out the rotation until Trey Yesavage (knee) or Spencer Arrighetti (foot) are cleared to return, and he'll take a 5.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB through 80 innings on the season into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Red Sox.