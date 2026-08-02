Blue Jays' Jameson Taillon: Shipped to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday, and the Blue Jays elected to secure his services via trade rather than risk another team claiming him on waivers. Unless Toronto shifts to a six-man rotation, Taillon doesn't cleanly fit into the club's starting plans, but that could change soon with Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber being candidates to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline.