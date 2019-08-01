Adam had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Adam will provide the Blue Jays with bullpen insurance after the team traded away a pair of relievers in Daniel Hudson and Joe Biagini on Wednesday. The righty has made eight appearances with Buffalo since July 11, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 10 innings during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories