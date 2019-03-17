Adam was traded from the Royals to the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Adam, a non-roster invitee, made five appearances for the Royals this spring -- allowing two unearned runs in 4.1 innings while striking out five -- before being flipped to Toronto. The right-hander struggled in his big-league debut with Kansas City last season, finishing with a 6.12 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 32.1 innings of relief. Adam did whiff more than a batter per inning (10.3 K/9), though he also issued too many free passes (4.2 BB/9). He'll provide bullpen depth for his new team.

