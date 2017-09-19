Leblebijian slashed .258/.323/.405 with 11 home runs, 60 RBI and 56 runs in 2017, his first campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.

The minor-league veteran was the only Bison to make the Triple-A All-Star Game after notching a .276 batting average with 43 RBI before the break. His second-half numbers dipped drastically (.163 and 17 RBI), but he ended the campaign batting .385 over his final 10 games. The 26-year-old played at five different positions and hit from eight different spots in the lineup over his 120 games. Leblebijian was a hit in the clubhouse, too, as evidenced by his teammates voting him the most inspirational player, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports. Although it was a strong campaign, he did not break through to MLB when rosters expanded in September, and at this point in his career, Leblebijian's chances of reaching the big leagues are dwindling.