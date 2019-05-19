Blue Jays' Javy Guerra: DFA's by Toronto
Guerra was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
It was previously indicated Guerra was simply optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, but he was actually removed from the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old could still head to Buffalo if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
