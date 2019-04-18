The Blue Jays designated Guerra for assignment Thursday.

Guerra lost his spot on the active roster with the Blue Jays bringing fellow reliever Ryan Tepera (elbow) back from the 10-day injured list. Over his nine appearances with Toronto spanning 10 innings, Guerra struck out 12 batters but surrendered six earned runs on nine hits and four walks. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Guerra is expected to stay in the organization and report to Triple-A Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories