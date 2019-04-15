Blue Jays' Javy Guerra: Hit hard by Rays
Guerra gave up two runs on a hit and a walk while recording only one out in Sunday's loss to the Rays.
In two outings during the weekend series against Tampa, Guerra coughed up five runs on five hits and two walks over 1.1 innings, sending his ERA soaring from 1.35 to 6.75. The veteran right-hander remains in a low-leverage role for the Jays, notching only one hold in eight appearances, and he could be the roster casualty when Ryan Tepera (elbow) completes his rehab assignment.
