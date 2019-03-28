The Blue Jays selected Guerra's contract and will include him on the Opening Day roster, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With fellow relievers Ryan Tepera (elbow) and David Phelps (elbow) opening the season on the injured list and non-roster invitees Bud Norris (forearm) and John Axford (elbow) also banged up, Guerra was able to earn a spot in the bullpen to begin the campaign. The veteran right-hander will likely be used primarily in lower-leverage spots.