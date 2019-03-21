Guerra gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Signed to a minor-league deal in January, Guerra was something of a longshot to break camp in the Jays' bullpen until Ryan Tepera (elbow) and John Axford (elbow) both broke down this week. His major-league experience and solid spring (1.29 ERA, 6:3 K:BB in seven innings) might now put him in the mix for a middle-relief role if the club can find room for him on the 40-man roster.