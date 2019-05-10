Blue Jays' Javy Guerra: Rejoins Blue Jays
The Blue Jays selected Guerra's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Guerra was designated for assignment and subsequently outrighted to Buffalo in mid-April after a posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 10 innings through the first few weeks of the season. The 33-year-old is likely to take up a low-leverage role in the bullpen for the Blue Jays.
