Blue Jays' Jay Jackson: In line for promotion
Jackson is expected to be recalled by the Blue Jays prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He's likely in line to take Zach Pop's (hamstring) roster spot. Jackson, 35, holds a 5.91 ERA but a 15:2 K:BB over 10.2 innings this season at Triple-A Buffalo.
