Jackson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, which includes an invite to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Jackson spent the 2022 campaign with Atlanta but appeared in just two big-league contests. He pitched well at the Triple-A level with a 2.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings after he sat out first couple months of the season with a lat strain.