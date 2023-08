The Blue Jays recalled Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Toronto brought Jackson aboard to provide the team with another right-handed option out of the bullpen after setup man Erik Swanson (spine) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Over his 18 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, Jackson has compiled a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 22 innings.