Beliveau was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw had been a revelation in the Blue Jays' bullpen for much of the season, but his 40-man roster spot was deemed to be expendable after allowing runs in his past four appearances (including six earned runs without recording an out Friday night). Beliveau will likely act as an organizational depth piece moving forward unless his early season successes garner some intrigue from another club while he's exposed to waivers.