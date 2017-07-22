Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Loses 40-man roster spot Saturday
Beliveau was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 30-year-old southpaw had been a revelation in the Blue Jays' bullpen for much of the season, but his 40-man roster spot was deemed to be expendable after allowing runs in his past four appearances (including six earned runs without recording an out Friday night). Beliveau will likely act as an organizational depth piece moving forward unless his early season successes garner some intrigue from another club while he's exposed to waivers.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Making most of opportunity with Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Tallies two more punch outs•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Debuts with scoreless frame Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Nearing full health after long road to recovery•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...