Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Sent outright to Buffalo
Beliveau cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Beliveau was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, but he'll remain in the organization after no team plucked him off waivers. The southpaw will likely act as an organizational depth piece moving forward given his struggles at the major-league level throughout his career.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Loses 40-man roster spot Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Making most of opportunity with Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Tallies two more punch outs•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Debuts with scoreless frame Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Beliveau: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...