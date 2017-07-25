Beliveau cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Beliveau was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, but he'll remain in the organization after no team plucked him off waivers. The southpaw will likely act as an organizational depth piece moving forward given his struggles at the major-league level throughout his career.

