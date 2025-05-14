Hoffman (3-2) was charged with a blown save and the loss Tuesday against the Rays after allowing five runs on four hits and a walk while picking up a strikeout as the only out he recorded.

Hoffman entered to begin the ninth protecting a one-run lead and got off on the right foot with a strikeout, but everything went downhill from there. He proceeded to give up three singles and a walk before Junior Caminero launched a grand slam to put the Rays up 11-7. Hoffman's now allowed 11 runs in his last five appearances after allowing just two runs in 16.1 innings prior to his recent struggles. He's up to a 6.05 ERA but still sports an excellent 31:4 K:BB in 19.1 innings.