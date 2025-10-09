Hoffman earned the save in Wednesday's win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.

Hoffman was the eighth and final arm to pitch in a bullpen game for the Blue Jays, and while he coughed up a run in the ninth, he ultimately closed the door to send Toronto to the ALCS. While Hoffman was charged with seven blown saves and took seven losses during the regular season, he has allowed just two earned runs in his last 14 appearances dating back to late August, converting all five of his save chances in that span.