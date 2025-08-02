Hoffman struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 26th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Royals.

The right-hander has put his May struggles behind him. Over 21 innings since the beginning of June, Hoffman has converted 13 of 14 save chances while posting a 3.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB, and the Blue Jays' bullpen additions at the trade deadline may allow them to ease the workload on their first-year closer over the final two months of the regular season.