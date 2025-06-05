Hoffman (5-2) picked up the win Wednesday over the Phillies, giving up a hit and recording one out.

Facing the team he developed into a shutdown reliever with over the prior two years, Hoffman entered a 1-1 game with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and gave up a single to Alec Bohm before closing out the frame. The right-hander then got rewarded with a win when Alejandro Kirk poked a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Hoffman has had trouble avoiding blowups this season, but he's held the opposition scoreless in six of his last eight appearances while collecting two wins and four saves in five chances. On the season, Hoffman sports a 5.74 ERA that isn't reflected by his 1.13 WHIP or 38:7 K:BB in 26.2 innings.