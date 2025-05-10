Hoffman struck out three without giving up a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Hoffman allowed one batter to reach on a wild pitch, but the Blue Jays' lead was never in danger. The right-hander had allowed three runs in back-to-back appearances, and he took a blown save and a loss in Wednesday's game versus the Angels. This was a bounce-back effort, and it's encouraging the Blue Jays went right back to him after Chad Green picked up a spot save Thursday with Hoffman resting. Hoffman's recent struggles have his ERA up to 4.00 with a 1.00 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB over 18 innings, and he's added eight saves in nine chances as Toronto's main closer.