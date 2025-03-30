Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Orioles, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
Hoffman retired all three batters he faced, capping off a 10-pitch battle with Gary Sanchez to record a game-ending strikeout. The 32-year-old excelled in a shared closer role for Philadelphia last season, converting 10 of 13 save chances while posting a 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 89 strikeouts. Now in Toronto, he has the opportunity to thrive as the full-time closer for another playoff contender.
