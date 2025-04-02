Hoffman picked up his third save of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

Hoffman needed only eight pitches to notch his second save of the year Tuesday, but he faced tougher resistance in Wednesday's bout. He quickly registered the first two outs of the ninth frame, but he proceeded to allow three straight hits, including an RBI double to Nathaniel Lowe, before the game ended after Tyler Heineman caught Jacob Young stealing at second. Hoffman has secured a save in all three chances he's had and has tossed just 18 pitches across his last two outings.