Hoffman picked up the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Friday's win over Seattle. He struck out two.

The Mariners made Hoffman work Friday, as the right-hander won a seven-pitch sequence against Randy Arozarena and an eight-pitch battle versus Dylan Moore by way of the punchout. The hard-throwing Hoffman has excelled as Toronto's closer to begin the season, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and a pristine 16:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings. The righty is a perfect 5-for-5 on save opportunities so far.