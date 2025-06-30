Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Fans side for save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoffman struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn a save over Boston on Sunday.
Hoffman made quick work of the Red Sox in the ninth inning, punching out the side on 14 pitches to finish the 5-3 win. He's now converted 18 of 22 save chances this season and picked up his first since June 10. Hoffman has produced an impressive 48:10 K:BB through 34.1 innings despite a 4.98 ERA.
