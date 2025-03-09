Hoffman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's split-squad game against the Tigers.
Signed in the offseason to be the Blue Jays' new closer, Hoffman has looked the part so far in camp, posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless frames, and Jace Jung's single on Saturday was the first baserunner the right-hander had allowed. Hoffman recorded a career-high 10 saves last season for the Phillies, but he should smash that mark in 2025.
