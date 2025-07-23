Hoffman (6-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, giving up one run on one hit in the ninth inning.

Brought in for the top of the ninth with the score tied 4-4, Hoffman coughed up the lead when Ben Rice turned on a first-pitch fastball and drove it over the fence in right-center field for the game-winning run. Hoffman has served up 10 homers in 43.1 innings this season, leading to a 4.78 ERA despite an impressive 60:11 K:BB and 1.06 WHIP, and as a result it's possible he could get bumped aside as Toronto's closer if the club makes a high-profile bullpen addition at the trade deadline.