Hoffman (4-2) walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

With the score tied 1-1, Toronto's closer was brought in to work the top of the ninth and saw a leadoff walk erased on a double play started by Nathan Lukes, who threw out Gleyber Torres trying to tag up and advance to second base on a fly ball deep into the left-field corner. Hoffman then collected the win on Ernie Clement's walk-off single in the bottom of the frame. It was a reassuring effort from Hoffman after he got tagged for five runs in a third of an inning in his last appearances, but he's having an awful May overall with a 19.80 ERA in five innings while going just 3-for-5 in converting save chances.